TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 4,832 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $263,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tony Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $36,793.68.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in TTM Technologies by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.