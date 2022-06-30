Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twin Disc (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
