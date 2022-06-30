Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

