TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 897,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 718,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,439 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 626,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 151,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,397,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZPS opened at $9.84 on Thursday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

