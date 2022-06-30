UBS Group Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Neutral

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

