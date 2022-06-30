Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $458.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $391.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.60 and its 200-day moving average is $387.84. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

