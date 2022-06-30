Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $458.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $460.05.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $391.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.60 and its 200-day moving average is $387.84. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.
In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.