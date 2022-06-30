UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.
Shares of UNF opened at $163.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.01. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $242.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 17.73%.
UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
