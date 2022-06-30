Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.