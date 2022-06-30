United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $225.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $181.13 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.