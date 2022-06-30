Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE:UNM opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.