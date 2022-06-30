Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $32.69. Upstart shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 49,955 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,383 shares of company stock worth $16,878,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.