Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 351.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Vallourec has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

About Vallourec (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

