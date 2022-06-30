Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $25.04. Valneva shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

