Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,797 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05.

