Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

