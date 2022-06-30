Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VMBS stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

