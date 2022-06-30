Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VMBS stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $53.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (Get Rating)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (VMBS)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.