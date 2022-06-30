Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $199.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

