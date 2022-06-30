Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

