Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Venture has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33.

Get Venture alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.7915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.