VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in VEON by 35.8% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 13,079,563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 2,290,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.