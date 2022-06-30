Verde Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verde Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average is $227.90. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

