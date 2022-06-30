Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of VET stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 488,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 685,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

