VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

