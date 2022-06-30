VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.
About VersaBank (Get Rating)
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
