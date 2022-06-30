Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $280.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $683,610.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,372 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

