Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 11.53 and last traded at 11.55, with a volume of 369105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 12.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VGCX shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $665.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of 13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.