Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 18,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 675,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,506 shares of company stock worth $8,481,872. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.