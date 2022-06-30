Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 250.7% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

