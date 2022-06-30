Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,799,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

