Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.34. 3,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 669,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

