VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $565,600.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,541,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $611,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Monday, June 13th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research cut their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

