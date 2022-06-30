Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 168 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 168 ($2.06) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.79) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.52 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.72. The company has a market capitalization of £35.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 1.45%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

