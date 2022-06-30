Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $375.95

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.95 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 335.50 ($4.12). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 347.50 ($4.26), with a volume of 700,375 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 550 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £660.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

