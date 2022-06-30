voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

voxeljet stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00.

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

