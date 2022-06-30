Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
