Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $106,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $179,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

