Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Update

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,607,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 5,621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VYGVF. Noble Financial lowered shares of Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.
OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $109.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $20.97.
About Voyager Digital (Get Rating)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.