Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Short Interest Update

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,607,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 5,621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYGVF. Noble Financial lowered shares of Voyager Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $109.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $20.97.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Voyager Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Digital will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

