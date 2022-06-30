VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 665,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

