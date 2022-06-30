Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

