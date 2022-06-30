Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $142.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.25. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

