WAX Trading Down 4.8% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, WAX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $182.41 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0867 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,272.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00078528 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,891,708,428 coins and its circulating supply is 2,103,293,264 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

