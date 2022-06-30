Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.16.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $321.75.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock worth $1,169,897. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $4,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

