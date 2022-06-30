WD-40 (WDFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.14-$5.27 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $200.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.