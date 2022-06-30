Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average of $227.90. The firm has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

