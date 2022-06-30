Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 159 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

NYSE PLD opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.