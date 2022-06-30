Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,944,980.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,842 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,017 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

