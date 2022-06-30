Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

