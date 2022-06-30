Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,412 Shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF alerts:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.