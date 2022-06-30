Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $354.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.56. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

