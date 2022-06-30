Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 557 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,936 shares of company stock worth $90,718,217. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

