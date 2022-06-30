Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 14,134 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.