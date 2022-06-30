Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

