Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 85 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,686,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $298.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $287.93 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

